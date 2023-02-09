A Houlton man has sued Waterfront Concerts LLC and its sister company, Production Services of Maine LLC, alleging that he was assaulted and injured by staff at a hard rock concert last summer.

Daniel E. Norton Jr., 43, claims that he suffered neck and shoulder injuries on July 29 when he attended the Rockzilla Tour at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.

The Rockzilla Tour is made up of the bands Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach.

Norton is seeking unspecified damages for medical bills and emotional distress.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in Penobscot County Superior Court by Norton’s Bangor attorney Brett Baber, claims that unnamed concert staff spun Norton around, picked him up and threw him “violently to the ground.”

Concert employees allegedly refused to listen to Norton’s explanation that he had a ticket to the concert and had entered the venue lawfully.

While Norton has recovered from his injuries, he experiences anxiety in crowds, Baber said Thursday.

No lawyer has filed an appearance in the case representing the Old Town-based Waterfront Concerts or Production Services of Maine.

Alex Gray, who owns both firms, did not respond to a request for the name of the companies’ attorney.

Gray was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.