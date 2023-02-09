A popular board game will pay tribute to iconic Portland landmarks in a new Monopoly Portland, Maine, edition hitting store shelves this fall.

It will feature Portland area landmarks and is expected to be released this fall.

Until the end of February, fans can voice which locations they would like to see featured on the board via the official Portland, Maine, Monopoly email at Portland@toptrumps.com.

The edition will see locally themed squares replace Boardwalk and Park Place from the original Atlantic City Monopoly board and include a customized “Community Chest” and “Chance” playing card, making the entire game truly a Portland experience.

The board game first hit the shelves in 1935 and has since been played by more than 1 billion people.