ISLAND FALLS, Maine — A family fight that turned violent resulted in the Thursday arrest of a 19-year-old in Island Falls.

Michael Charette Jr. of Island Falls was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, creating a police standoff, and domestic violence assault, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Deputies arrived at the home after receiving a 911 call about the fight, and learned Charette had displayed a firearm during the altercation. Officers located Charette and obtained a search warrant for the home, after which Charette was arrested and taken into custody, Gillen said.

The case is still being investigated and additional charges may follow, the sheriff said.