Maine has awarded three colleges and universities nearly $4 million to provide services and programs that will prepare students for jobs in industries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas College and Husson University received $1,995,886 and $1,696,127, respectively. The University of New England secured $163,362, according to information provided by the Maine Department of Education.

Schools around the state applied for the Higher Education Workforce grants, but the state selected these three based on a scoring system and proposals that clearly showed the institutions could address critical needs in Maine’s workforce by advancing the state’s 10-year economic development strategic plan, among other factors.

The grants are one way Maine is collaborating with higher education institutions to rebuild its workforce and retain young people as it recovers from the pandemic. A substantial number of Mainers lost jobs during the shutdown, while others were asked to continue working on the frontline and grew exhausted, in some cases leaving their occupations.

Thomas, Husson and the University of New England will use the funds to support students preparing to work in construction, education, health care and social assistance, manufacturing, tourism and a few other industries.

They’re tasked with developing new or expanded certificate or degree programs for these fields, according to the Maine Department of Education.

“These industries and sectors have experienced workforce challenges caused by COVID-19, including high rates of employment loss and unemployment,” information provided by the department said, also listing agriculture, fishing and forestry as well as information and clean energy fields.

The state also looked for schools that prioritize disadvantaged students, those with disabilities and groups such as new Mainers and Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Thomas College announced its nearly $2 million award this week and pledged to help make college affordable, especially for low-income students and those eligible for federal Pell grants. The funds provide scholarship assistance, laptops and travel funds to students.

Funds will support undergraduate and graduate students at Thomas in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, computer science, education, criminal justice and psychology, according to the college, though it didn’t address whether existing programs would change or new ones would be offered.

The college’s spokesperson was not immediately available to comment Friday.

“We want our students to have what they need to be successful,” Provost Thomas Edwards said in a prepared statement. “This grant supports our students in career fields that in turn help support the economic future of the state of Maine.”