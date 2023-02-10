If you’re looking for a dose of cuteness right before the Super Bowl on Sunday night, you’ll be excited to spot two dogs adopted from a Maine shelter participating in the Puppy Bowl.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters across 34 states. Two of the four-legged friends taking part were adopted from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Betty and Higgins will both be on the turf playing for Team Ruff.

“[Betty] is bound with energy. If she were to be a position, she’d probably be a safety. She loves being all over the field and she’s the fastest one where she goes,” said Julia May, Betty’s owner.

Meanwhile, Higgins’ owner Lori Lyons predicts, “he’s going to be right in the middle of where all the puppies are, waiting to be the center of attention and just kind of checking it out and definitely going in headfirst.”

This is the sixth time the Animal Refuge League has taken part in the Puppy Bowl.

You can watch Higgins, Betty, and the other pups in the Puppy Bowl this Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.