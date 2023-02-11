A Veazie man was indicted on Friday on a manslaughter charge after a fatal crash in Hancock County in May 2022.

Daniel Lyons, 49, now faces a manslaughter charge, along with a charge of aggravated operating under the influence, WABI reported.

The charges stem from a fatal crash on Route 9, also known as the Airline Road, on May 7, 2022. Charles Brown, 49, of Indian Township was struck while riding his motorcycle in Township 22.

Lyons reportedly crossed the centerline and struck Brown head-on. Brown died at the scene of the crash.

Lyons was hospitalized after the crash, but none of his injuries were considered life-threatening, and he was later taken into police custody. He was held on $25,000 cash at the time. He made his first court appearance on May 10, 2022.