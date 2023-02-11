A parent at a youth basketball game in Lewiston was arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun during an argument.

Lewiston police arrested Nathaniel Udoroh, 32, on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm after he allegedly brandished the weapon during the game at the Lewiston Armory on Central Avenue, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal

The newspaper quoted a witness who said “everyone’s OK.” Both Udoroh and the person he argued with are parents of athletes who were playing, Lt. Derrick St. Laurent of the Lewiston Police Department said.

“It appeared they had history,” he told the paper.

The game was run by the city’s recreation department, which canceled other games on Saturday and Sunday.

— BDN writer Adam Robinson contributed reporting.