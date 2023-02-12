MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — The Manchester-Boston regional airport is resuming normal operations after reports of a threatening call.

According to Ted Kitchens, Airport Director at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, a threatening call was made about a Spirit Airlines flight traveling from the airport to Tampa, around 10:50am.

Kitchens reports that all passengers and bags were rescreened and the plane was searched by K-9 dogs.

All airport roads have since reopened and operations have also returned to normal, however the investigation is still on-going.

Kitchens also asked that all passengers check with their respective airlines about flight schedules.

The New Hampshire State Police and a bomb squad responded to assist with this security threat.

The New Hampshire State Police say that if anyone sees something suspicious, they should immediately contact local law enforcement or 9-1-1.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is also updating people of this situation through their twitter page.