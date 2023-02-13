The Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz and the Tantrums are the latest artists to announce a stop on the Bangor waterfront as part of their summer and fall tour.

The two bands will play a double bill at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 29. Tickets for the concert will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Feb. 17.

Waterfront Concerts has not scheduled a show this late in the season in the 14 years it has been in operation.

The Goo Goo Dolls had a string of hits in the late 1990s, including chart toppers like “Iris,” “Name” and “Slide,” the first of which was nominated for multiple Grammys including Record of the Year. The band’s most recent album, “Chaos in Bloom,” came out in August 2022.

Fitz and the Tantrums has released five albums including its 2016 self-titled album, which spawned the hit single “HandClap.”

That concert joins two others recently announced, including folk rock legend James Taylor, who will perform on Tuesday, June 27, and boy band Big Time Rush, which will perform on Tuesday, July 11.

Other previously announced concerts at the Maine Savings Amphitheater Lee Brice and Cole Swindell on May 28, the Dave Matthews Band on June 16, country singer Kane Brown on June 22, Chris Stapleton on July 6, Kidz Bop on July 22, Nickelback on Aug 24, Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 25 and Pantera and Lamb of God on Sept. 7.