A 26-year-old Auburn woman was injured after crashing her car into the Little Androscoggin river Monday morning, according to Auburn police.

Miranda Dostie was driving a 2007 Audi in the vicinity of 556 Broad St. when she lost control of the car and veered off the roadway, according to a press release from Auburn Deputy Chief of Police Timothy A. Cougle.

Emergency crews were sent to the scene at 8:22 a.m. and discovered the car upside down and partially submerged in the river. Dostie was able to get out of the vehicle on her own and make it to shore, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, Cougle said, but speed is believed to have been a factor.

The Auburn Fire Department is working to recover the car from the river.