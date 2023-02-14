The Maine Human Rights Commission found the University of Southern Maine discriminated against a transgender student through the denial of medical care.

The commission voted 3 to 1 Monday that the university’s decision to deny the student gender-affirming procedures through a school-offered health insurance plan was discriminatory, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The student, who is choosing to remain anonymous, submitted several claims for gender-affirming care from 2019 to 2020 and was denied coverage, the Press Herald reported.

The University of Maine System now has 90 days to work with the student on a solution that doesn’t involve a lawsuit.