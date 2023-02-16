If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A St. Albans man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Corey Farley, 30, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child younger than 12 over several months in 2020, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 23 years in prison for gross sexual assault and 10 years for unlawful sexual contact. Those sentences will be served concurrently.

Farley will be on lifetime supervision and required to comply with the Sex Offender Registry and Notification Act for the rest of his life once he is released from prison, according to the Morning Sentinel.