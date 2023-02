A 23-year-old Maine man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from his snowmobile in Penobscot on Wednesday, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Isiah Reynolds, 23, of Penobscot was operating a snowmobile on Bayview Road around 7 p.m. when he went off the road and into a ditch.

His snowmobile then rolled over, ejecting Reynolds. Reynolds was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.