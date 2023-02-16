Portland is on track to get another hotel.

The Planning Board approved plans for a 179-room hotel at 385 Congress St., which is part of the giant lot next to City Hall.

It also includes nine condos on the top floors, and the entire building is expected to be 12 stories tall.

Under Portland’s zoning rules, hotel projects are required to either build a certain number of low-income housing units based on the number of rooms they have or pay a fee.

The developer is opting not to build any affordable housing and pay a fee of $700,000.

No timeline for the project has been announced yet.