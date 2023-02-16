Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

It can be annoying to have snow sticking to your shoes or boots. But imagine how a Canada lynx must feel, having to negotiate the snow all day long as part of its daily routine.

That’s part of the reason today’s trail camera video, another gem from Allie Ladd of Byron, is so entertaining.

The lynx shown apparently has just finished snacking on the animal carcass suspended from a tree branch, and it’s clear the gorgeous creature is not a fan of having snow mucking up its substantial paws.

So the lynx demonstrates the finer points of kicking off the snow in preparation for taking a more comfortable position lying down on the ground.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the lynx’s most distinguishing characteristic is those large, heavily furred feet. The built-in “snowshoes” play an important role in the animal’s ability to hunt effectively and thrive, even during the snowiest winters.

Lynx have developed because of their highly specialized ability to hunt snowshoe hares. Those animals make up more than 75 percent of their diet and lynx are known to eat one or two hares per day. That’s a lot of hare — and hair!

Our continued appreciation to Allie Ladd for his beautiful wildlife videos from the woods of western Maine.