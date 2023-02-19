A Portland man is missing.

Timothy Bak, 36, was last seen Tuesday night at his Berkshire Road home, according to Maj. Robert Martin, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

Bak apparently left his home on foot without taking any belongings between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Martin said Saturday evening.

Martin said Bak, who recently moved to Maine from Texas to live with family, suffers from depression but this behavior isn’t considered typical.

Bak was described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bak’s whereabouts can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.