OXFORD, Maine — A Maine man has been accused of stalking at least three teenage girls in the Oxford area.

Anthony Aldrich, 51, has been arrested after he reportedly followed a teenage girl who was going to a Super Bowl party near an Oxford home on Feb. 12.

Anthony Aldrich

According to the Oxford Police Department, Aldrich followed the girl into the house, but was confronted by the homeowner. Aldrich then fled in a 2005 red 2005 Honda CR-V with Maine license plate 6589ZL.

The next day, police say the same teen saw Aldrich near her cheerleading practice in Norway.

The sightings of Aldrich were reported to police on Feb. 16.

Aldrich was the suspect in three separate stalking incidents where he reportedly followed two other teenage girls, according to police.

All the victims were between the ages of 17 and 18.

Aldrich was arrested in Oxford on Feb. 17. He was charged with stalking, burglary, theft and possession of a schedule W drug.

Aldrich has been held at the Oxford County Jail since his arrest on $1,000 cash bail.