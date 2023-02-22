The winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to accept the winnings.

The winner chose the cash option, which is a one-time, lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes.

A representative for the winner, who claimed the prize through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments LLC, stated, “The winner is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize.”

According to the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, “lottery winners are not required to claim their winning in their name because the statute defines a person as not only an individual but also a corporation, limited liability company, estate, society, trust and more.”

While the identity of winners is technically considered a public record, a state official said, “lottery winners concerned with protecting their personal identity can and do set up LLCs, trusts, and other legal entities for the purpose of claiming their winnings.”

So the public record would show the name of the trust, instead of the winner’s name.

The Mega Millions winning ticket was purchased for the Jan. 13 drawing at the Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon.

The store received a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.