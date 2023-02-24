A 43-year-old man died in a fire at a Naples residence on Friday morning. Credit: Courtesy Maine Department of Public Safety

A 43-year-old man died in a Friday fire at a Naples residence.

The fire at the 88 East Shore Road residence broke out around 2 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body of Jonathan Cabral was located in the remains of the residence on Friday. Firefighting efforts remain underway at the Naples home.

Cabral’s remains were transported to a local funeral home. He was the only known resident at the home, and no other injuries were reported.

An investigation into the fire has been opened. The home was a complete loss.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.