WATERVILLE, Maine — Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a Waterville Shell gas station Friday morning.

A propane tank fire was reported at about 5:15 a.m., at Dead River Shell Station. First responders discovered a 1,250 propane tank fueling the fire, according to a report from the Waterville Fire Department.

“The fire could be seen for miles,” the report noted.

Emergency crews shut down Kennedy Memorial Drive while battling the fire, which was near the Oakland and Waterville line. Large-diameter hoses were used to contain the fire. Crews were able to shut off propane supply being fed from the tank and prevent a possible rupture, officials said.

Typically, propane fires are allowed to burn off so gas doesn’t collect on the ground, officials said. Firefighters remained on site for more than an hour.

Officials are considering the fire accidental. A tractor allegedly struck a fill hose, pulling it from the pump station and causing the propane to leak from the tank, according to fire officials.

No employees or responders were injured during the fire.

Twenty firefighters from Oakland and Waterville assisted in the incident.

The story has been updated.