Photographer Ethan Eisenhaur recently captured this incredible photo of a Maine lynx using a trail camera.

The picture was taken using a DSLR camera trap set up in the western mountains of the state, Eisenhaur said. The camera functions similarly to a game camera and takes a series of pictures when movement is detected.

He shared the picture on Facebook Friday.

Lynx are known to be elusive and fewer than 1,000 are believed to live in Maine, according to the state department of Inland Wildlife and Fisheries.

Eisenhaur grew up in Maine’s western mountains, according to a bio on his website.

“I have always enjoyed spending as much time as I can in the wilderness,” his website states.