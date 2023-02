PORTLAND, Maine — Riding the bus around greater Portland will soon be half the price.

On March 1, METRO is cutting fares by 50 percent.

The goal is to get more people on the bus after COVID dropped ridership by big numbers.

American Rescue Plan funding is helping METRO offer the reduced rate.

METRO says slashing the fare rate in half is also a response to the increased cost of living.

The offer runs through Sept. 30.