Two Topsham women with intellectual disabilities who had been missing since Tuesday have been found safe, according to police.

Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, were located near Nicatous Lake in East Hancock, according to a Sunday evening Facebook post by the Topsham Police Department. Members of the Maine Warden Service were escorting them to medical services, according to the post.

Pushard and Bussell were driving around the border of Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Tuesday and were apparently unable to find their way home.

On Tuesday evening, Pushard and Bussell talked to the Exeter Police Department, as well as several other New Hampshire law enforcement agencies, which tried to give them directions to return home but were unable to do so.