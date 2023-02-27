PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield police are chasing a different breed of escapee.

Three bison have been on the loose since about 8:30 a.m. Monday near Route 1A in Fort Fairfield, according to the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

“The bison are exhausted and are currently in a field and off the roadway. Do not approach them or get out of your vehicle if you see them on the roadway,” the department said on social media.

Fort Fairfield officers were trying to contact owner Craig Smith and contain the animals around noon.

Presque Isle police were assisting, because apparently the bison were near the town line, a Presque Isle dispatcher said.

It’s not the first time bison have escaped Smith’s farm. About a year ago 10 of the large animals broke through a fence and ran along the Fort Road in Presque Isle, causing officials to shut down the Quoggy Jo Ski Center and Nordic Heritage Center until they were rounded up.

Bison are the largest mammals in North America, standing up to 6 feet tall and weighing as much as a ton, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

People took to social media to share videos of the bison on the roadway.

The animals’ jaunt interfered with local ski activities. The Quoggy Jo Ski Center canceled its after-school ski program Monday for safety reasons and will schedule a make-up session.

No further information was immediately available.