Vandals are leaving fake trail markers in Acadia National Park, which could lead hikers to follow unsanctioned and potentially dangerous routes along the park’s rugged terrain, according to park officials.

The National Park Service is trying to find out who spray-painted red splotches or blazes along the trails. The park uses blue paint — known as blue blazes — to mark trees or rocks along hiking trails so that visitors know which routes to follow to safely get to their destinations.

The red splotches have been found on and around Penobscot Mountain on the Deer Brook, Penobscot East, Spring and South Ridge trails, park officials said.

“The graffiti, primarily consisting of red blazes spray-painted on trees, rocks, and cairns, creates confusion for visitors,” park officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday morning where the red blazes lead, but park officials said that they could potentially lead visitors in different directions off trail.

Maintenance crews are removing the fake trail markers while park rangers investigate the vandalism. Anyone with information about the vandalism can submit an anonymous tip online or call 207-288-8791.