Avocados and frozen fish were strewn across the Maine Turnpike after a non-fatal crash on Tuesday.

The driver of a van traveling nb in Ogunquit lost control causing his van to hit the median, roll over, hit the guardrail, roll back onto the road blocking the middle and travel lanes. Thankfully he only suffered minor injuries. Avocados and frozen fish were thrown from the van. pic.twitter.com/3zMIGsAB4T — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) February 28, 2023

A delivery truck traveling northbound in Ogunquit lost control of the delivery van and rolled over after hitting the median, according to the Maine State Police.

The van then hit the guardrail and rolled back onto the road, blocking the middle and traveling lanes, officials said.

The driver received minor injuries.

Officials believe that slick road conditions caused crash conditions.