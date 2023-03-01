Students from Edmunds Consolidated School recently explored the Hardscrabble River Preserve on Shipyard Road in Dennsyville with Registered Maine Guide Spencer McCormick and other outdoor leaders from the Cobscook Shores Outdoor Education Program. Over 500 student visits from seven different Washington County schools are expected this winter for a range of multi-day winter experiences within the Cobscook Shores system of parklands.

Since 2012, Maine Outdoor Education Program has been committed to creating meaningful and enriching opportunities for students, emphasizing environmental awareness and lifetime fitness. Cobscook Shores Outdoor Education Program has developed a unique interdisciplinary curriculum to complement the students’ classroom teaching with time devoted to outdoor activity within the Cobscook watershed. The programs are designed to integrate an awareness and love of aerobic fitness with future stewardship of the environment.

Through CSOEP’s programs, students from fourth grade through high school learn lessons in geology, geography, botany, and ecology, while participating in four-hour activities such as snowshoeing, skiing, kayaking, canoeing, and biking. These field trips take place in winter, spring, and fall within the Cobscook Bay watershed and from Cobscook Shores Outdoor Education Program base in Lubec. CSOEP programs are executed by experienced outdoor leaders from a recreation center that serves the Northern and Eastern Maine community.

Since 2012, more than 15,000 students have taken part in MOEP programs.

To learn more about the Cobscook Shores Outdoor Education Program program or to inquire, visit: https://cobscookshores.org/csoep/.