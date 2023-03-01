An Auburn man accused of killing two people, including a teenager, in Poland will soon be returned to Maine.

Aaron Aldrich, 46, faces two counts of murder for the deaths of 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Springfield, Massachusetts, and 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston.

Police haven’t said how the victims died.

The victims were found dead on Feb. 21 at a home on Tripp Lake Road in Poland during a welfare check, according to the Maine State Police.

Aldrich was behind bars in New Hampshire on unrelated charges when he was charged with the killings.

He waived extradition on Tuesday and the Maine State Police will bring him to Maine on Monday.