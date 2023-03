A 10-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a Lewiston street on a snowmobile on Tuesday night.

Lewiston Police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent told the Sun Journal the boy was operating an older model Ski-Doo around 8:30 p.m. on Lisbon Street when he was hit by a vehicle.

The boy was taken to a hospital, but he appeared to have suffered only minor injuries, according to the Sun Journal.

St. Laurent told the Sun Journal the boy will likely be found at fault for the crash.