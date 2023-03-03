Two teenage boys have been charged this week in a shooting in Calais that injured a 31-year-old man.

The man contacted police on Feb. 18 to report he was just assaulted on a walking trail near South Street, according to police. His alleged attackers fled by the time officers responded, and the man was taken first to a local hospital and then to another in Bangor with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the case, said Friday it arrested a 16-year-old boy from Robbinston on March 1 on a charge of elevated aggravated assault. A second 16-year-old boy from Calais has been summoned on a charge of assault in connection with the shooting.

The boys’ names have not been released by police because they are juveniles.

Shell casings were found by police where the shooting happened. A gun was turned over to the Baileyville Police Department on Feb. 19, the day after the shooting, after being found by someone not involved in the incident, police said..

Police have not said where the gun was found or what kind of gun it was, but did say the casing appeared to have been fired by a small-caliber weapon.

The boys charged in the shooting are expected to appear in court in Machias on April 4.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed in the case, police said. Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 207-255-8308.