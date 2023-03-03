A tractor trailer that caught fire on the Maine Turnpike shut down the southbound lane early Friday morning.

The fire on the southbound lane midway between mile 15 and mile 16 was reported around 5:30 a.m., according to the Maine State Police.

The driver had been able to detach the trailer, which was carrying bottled water, from the truck before the fire spread. A lane of the highway was shut down while the bottled water was unloaded.

Officials believe that the fire started due to a faulty brake system. The vehicle had not been inspected since July of 2021, which is unlawful under federal regulations.

The trailer was towed off the interstate later in the day.