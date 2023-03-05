A Massachusetts man died Sunday morning after crashing on the Maine Turnpike in Wells.

Kevin Mahoney, 22, of Dracut, Massachusetts, was driving a black 2008 Buick Lacrosse south on the turnpike, near mile marker 18, about 8 a.m. when he veered off the road into the woods and struck a tree, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Mahoney, who was alone in the Buick, died at the scene, Moss said Sunday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor.