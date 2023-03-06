A Massachusetts man died after three snowmobiles crashed on a snowmobile trail in Oxbow on Saturday afternoon, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Darryl Sittler, 57, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, died at the scene, according to the warden service.

He was traveling north on ITS 85 on a 2023 Ski Doo Renegade 900 ACE when his snowmobile collided with two other snowmobilers who were traveling south near a crest in the trail at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

The other snowmobilers were Scout Sylvester, 20, and his brother Jack Sylvester, 23, both of Greene. Scout Sylvester was taken to Northern Lights Hospital in Presque Isle, where he was treated for a hand injury. The brothers were each driving 2022 Polaris XC 650s.

Sittler’s wife, who was driving on her own snowmobile, was behind him on the trail at the time and wasn’t involved in the crash, the warden service said. A third snowmobiler traveling south also wasn’t involved.

The snowmobile trail in the Aroostook County township was closed for three hours while the Maine Warden Service investigated. The crash remains under investigation.