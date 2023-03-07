A 13-year-old student was stabbed in the shoulder during a middle school wrestling meet.

The student was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon at Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

School officials described the wound as superficial.

“There was an incident tonight at the wrestling meet held at MVMS,” Principal Cheryl Gurney wrote on the school website on Friday. “The local police responded quickly and controlled the situation. They made sure the building was safe and there was not further risk. The wrestling meet is now proceeding as scheduled.”