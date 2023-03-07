A man delivering pizzas in Lewiston was reportedly robbed and assaulted by as many as five suspects.

The Papa Johns delivery driver was on Bates Street about 2 a.m. Sunday when he was robbed of a pizza warming bag, food and his cellphone, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Police told the Sun Journal the suspects went through the victim’s pockets before fleeing toward the Knox Street area.

The 35-year-old driver returned to work and reported the incident. He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.