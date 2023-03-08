A puppy is back with its owners after police say someone stole it.

Police got a tip Monday night that a stolen puppy might be inside a vehicle on Wilson Street, according to the Brewer Police Department.

Officers found the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and spoke with the people inside, who denied having a stolen dog in the car.

But an officer reportedly spotted the pup under a blanket on the floorboard.

One of the people in the car, 31-year-old Jacob Carney of Eastbrook, was arrested for violation of release conditions.

The puppy was taken to the Brewer Police Department and later reunited with its owners.

More charges are expected.