GORHAM, Maine — Three people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Gorham apartment building Tuesday night.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Narragansett Road in Gorham, according to Cumberland County dispatch.

A responding police officer was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, but was released on Wednesday. Two of the building’s residents were hospitalized, and continued to receive medical care on Wednesday.

The extent of their injuries was not known on Wednesday afternoon.

The same building was struck in January by a truck that crossed the centerline. Two people were hospitalized after that crash, officials said.

The Red Cross of Northern New England is helping apartment residents who were displaced by the fire.