The administrator of the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor has died.

Capt. Nick Hardwick died while traveling with his family on vacation, according to Sheriff Troy Morton and Chief Deputy John Knappe. They did not disclose a cause of death.

Hardwick joined the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office as a part-time corrections officer in March 2001. He joined the office full time in April 2002.

He was promoted to corporal in July 2010 and continued to rise through the ranks until becoming the jail’s administrator in May 2022.

“Nick’s passion and drive to make a difference within our office held true throughout his career,” Morton and Knappe said Wednesday.

Hardwick also worked as a reserve police officer for Southwest Harbor.

Funeral arrangements are pending and aren’t expected to be released until next week.