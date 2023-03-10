A man that police believe robbed a Waterville Goodwill in November was arrested at his home on Wednesday without incident.

Kevin Barr, 43, is believed to have robbed the Goodwill on Nov. 26, 2022, according to interim Waterville police chief William Bonney.

The Goodwill had been robbed by an armed male subject, who fled the scene on foot. A K-9 was brought to the scene, and police determined Barr to be a suspect in the robbery.

A warrant was issued and executed at Barr’s Waterville residence on Wednesday, and he was taken into custody. Barr faces a Class A charge of robbery, as well as a Class C charge of unlawful possession, as police recovered 0.6 grams of fentanyl when taking Barr into custody.

He is being held at the Kennebec County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, with an arraignment date of May 8.