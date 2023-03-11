Colby College students were asked to shelter in place on Saturday morning after a firearm was reportedly discharged on campus.

At least three people, who are not enrolled at Colby College, were present when the gun went off, WABI reported. Authorities arrived at the Alfond Apartments at around 3 a.m., and 24-year-old Andrew Gifford of Waterville was taken into custody, the Morning Sentinel reported.

A search is underway for other people that are believed to have been present when the gun was fired.

Students were asked to remain in place until the area was determined to be safe. Normal operations were expected to resume sometime Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.