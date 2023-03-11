A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Sanford on Friday evening.

The teenager was found trapped under a 2013 Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of Island Avenue and High Street at around 5:07 p.m., according to Maj. Matthew Gagne from the Sanford Police Department.

The girl was extricated from under the vehicle, and transported to Maine Medical Center via LifeFlight. As of Saturday morning, the girl was in critical condition, CBS 13 reported.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.