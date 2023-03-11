A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Sanford on Friday evening.

The teenager was found trapped under a 2013 Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of Island Avenue and High Street at around 5:07 p.m., according to Maj. Matthew Gagne from the Sanford Police Department.

The girl was extricated from under the vehicle, and transported to Maine Medical Center via LifeFlight. As of Saturday morning, the girl was in critical condition, CBS 13 reported.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.