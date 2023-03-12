One person was hospitalized and another was arrested in a shooting incident Saturday night in Bangor.

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after police responded to a call about someone being shot at a Harlow Street address, between State and Central streets, according to Bangor Police on Sunday.

Police arrested Tyrion Kindred, 40, of Baltimore, Maryland, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class C felony, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Bangor Police Department’s information officer.

There were no more details available, including the condition of the person taken to the hospital, because the case is still under investigation, McAmbley said Sunday.