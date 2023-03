One person was hospitalized and another was arrested following a Saturday shooting in Bangor.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. on Harlow Street, between State and Central streets, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Tyrion Kindred, 40, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class C felony.

McAmbley released no additional information Sunday, citing an ongoing investigation.