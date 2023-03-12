A Hartford man was killed Saturday evening in a three-vehicle crash in Auburn.

Stephen Witham, 50, of Lewiston was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck south on Route 4, also known as Turner Road, about 5:17 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a 2021 Nissan Rogue SUV driven by 35-year-old Elise Harvey of Hartford, according to Timothy A. Cougle, the deputy chief of the Auburn Police Department.

The impact overturned the Nissan, which came to a rest on its roof, Cougle said Sunday morning.

Witham then collided with a 2015 Nissan Murano SUV driven by 32-year-old Zachery Cowett of Hartford, Cougle said.

Cowett, who was alone in the vehicle, was killed in the collision. Harvey and her three teenage passengers were treated and released for minor injuries. Witham was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated for serious injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Cougle.

Cougle said that Witham doesn’t have a valid driver’s license, which was under suspension.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was released.