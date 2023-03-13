The man accused of robbing Bangor Savings Bank in December 2022 pleaded guilty Monday to two charges.

Donovan W. Steen Jr., 32, of Bangor pleaded guilty to felony robbery and to misdemeanor unauthorized taking or transfer for robbing the Broadway branch of Bangor Savings Bank on Dec. 20, 2022. A second robbery charge was dismissed, according to court documents.

This was Steen’s second bank robbery. He had robbed a branch of the Penobscot County Federal Credit Union in January 2011, and was sentenced to eight years in prison with all but 3 1/2 years suspended and three years of probation. He was not on probation when he robbed Bangor Savings.

Bangor police arrested Steen near Dysart’s in Hermon the day after the department released a security camera photo from Bangor Savings Bank. He allegedly had fled the bank on foot. Tips from the public led to Donovan’s arrest, Bangor police said at the time.

Maine District Court Judge John Lucy sentenced Steen on Monday to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended on the robbery charge. Steen also will be on probation for three years once he is released from prison, and he must pay $45 to the Victims Restitution Fund and $361 in restitution to Bangor Savings Bank.

He also was sentenced to six months on the misdemeanor theft charge, to be served concurrently with the robbery prison term, plus pay a $25 victim’s fee, according to court documents.