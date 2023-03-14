A Bangor woman pleaded guilty to accusations she intended to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in district court on Tuesday.

Carol Gordon, 52, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute scheduled drugs, according to Joel Casey, assistant United States attorney.

Gordon was one of 16 people suspected of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County over a period of about four years.

The following people were indicted on a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2021: Daquan Corbett, 27, of Brockton, Massachusetts; Sarah McBreairty, 33, of Dixmont; James King, 52, of Caribou; John Miller, 21, Caribou; James Valante, 40, of Linneus; Andrew Adams, 30, of Windham; Thomas Hammond, 23, of Charleston; Wayne Smith, 31, of Charleston; Shelby Loring, 27, of Bangor; Joshua Young, 31, of Presque Isle; Aaron Rodgers, 41, of Bangor; Jason Cunrod, 41, of Caribou; Joshua Jerrell, 27, of Orrington; Christopher Coty, 41,of Windham, along with Gordon, in February 2022.

The indictment alleges that the conspirators were responsible for distributing more than a pound of methamphetamine and nearly a pound of fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

The charges stem from a September 2019 stop on Interstate 95 during which Maine State Police troopers found five pounds of methamphetamine. That stop prompted the investigation into the drug ring that authorities say lasted about four years.

Gordon was accused of allowing others named in the indictment to deal drugs from her home, as well as acting as a go-between for the transactions, according to Casey.

A sentencing date has not been set. The other defendants face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $1 million if convicted of conspiring to distribute drugs.