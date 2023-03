A crash on Interstate 95 between Caramel and Etna has created a detour.

INTERSTATE 95 CLOSURE 🚨

I-95 is currently blocked by a jack-knifed tractor trailer at MM 170 northbound. All traffic is being diverted at exit 167 in Etna. Please be advised if you are traveling in the area. — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) March 15, 2023

A trailer that jack-knifed is currently blocking the northbound lane at mile marker 170, according to the Maine State Police.

Drivers are being asked to use Exit 167 toward Etna to bypass the crash.

Further information was not available on Tuesday night.