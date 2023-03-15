A former Brewer man was arrested in Palmyra on numerous domestic violence charges, Brewer police said Wednesday.

Brandon Rego, 32, was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, two counts of domestic violence assault and one count of domestic violence terrorizing, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Rego was transferred to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

Several officers participated in the investigation, Brewer police said, but the primary case officer was Brewer police officer Michael Cummings. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds is recommending a cash bail of $100,000 with multiple conditions.