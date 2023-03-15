The Maryland man who allegedly wounded a Bangor man on Saturday may have acted in self-defense when he shot an acquaintance in a Harlow Street apartment, according to documents filed at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Tyrion Kindred, 40, of Baltimore is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class C crime. A 2015 conviction in Baltimore for distribution of a controlled substance or a narcotic made it a crime for Kindred to possess a gun.

He made his first court appearance remotely from the Bangor jail on Monday. He was not asked to enter a plea because he has not been indicted by a Penobscot County grand jury.

Kindred allegedly told police that the victim pointed a gun at him first.

The 36-year-old victim, who is not being identified by the Bangor Daily News, is expected to recover from his injuries. He was shot three times, according to court documents.

Officers were called to Harlow Street about 5:30 p.m. Saturday and found the wounded man outside the building, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Police found two guns in the apartment house, located between State and Central streets in downtown Bangor across from City Hall, according to court documents.

The dispute between the two men allegedly began over Kindred staying in the basement of the apartment without permission. Kindred told police he was homeless in Bangor but was able to sneak into the building and stay overnight in the basement.

Kindred said that he found the gun in the basement but “stashed” it in the laundry where he allegedly retrieved it when he saw the victim in the hallway with a gun.

He remained Wednesday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $5,000 cash bail.

Kindred has a long out-of-state criminal history. He was first convicted in 1999 of a misdemeanor in New York. His last conviction was in Baltimore in 2020 for misdemeanor assault.

He is next due in court on May 2.