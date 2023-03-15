A fire in Newport that killed a 54-year-old man on Sunday morning has been ruled accidental.

The fire fully engulfed the Mullen Road residence by around 10:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, and resident Allen Easley died as a result of the blaze.

An investigation by the Maine fire marshal’s office revealed that smoking materials that had been discarded likely started the fire, WABI reported.

Easley’s mother, who was also at the residence at the time the fire broke out, was able to escape without serious injuries.

Firefighters battled the blaze from around 10:30 a.m. to about 5 p.m. Only wreckage was left, along with two smoldering vehicles.